Switch from 27" 1440p 144hz to 29" ultrawide 100hz?

It appears that my 27" Acer is going bad. I posted here about it and got no replies. Also emailed Acer, but I suspect it is not fixable. Purchased January 2019, and it looks like the warranty was only 90 days.I have been offered a 29" ultrawide 2560x1080p monitor from the wife.Questions:1. Since the ultrawide has 2,764,800 pixels and the old Acer has 3,686,400, is it reasonable to estimate a performance boost in games of 25% since 25% less pixels?2. The amazon reviews had conflicting info on the refresh rate. Some people said it could be overclocked to 144hz. Is this likely to be true?3. I do not know much about ultrawide gaming but assume it is not supported on older games. So, do those games just play at 1920x1080 with black bars?4. My understanding is that many movies are actually filed in 2.35/1 aspect ratio and that this would fill the screen. But is this just for DVD or Bluray? I assume movies from Youtube or Amazon Prime are 16/9, correct?Any general impressions on moving to an ultrawide would be appreciated. It seems like a popular thing to do these days, so there must be significant benefits.