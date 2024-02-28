Switch emulator Yuzu is in Nintendo's crosshair

Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 42,694
They say that it illegally circumvents software encryption and "facilitates" piracy. I'm not sure about the first argument, but the second has been shot down in courts before. The highlighted section in the second screenshot should lead to an automatic dismissal. On the circumvention of encryption, as far as I know Nintendo's lawsuit against Dolphin on that front went no where.
https://x.com/stephentotilo/status/1762576284817768457
https://nitter.poast.org/stephentotilo/status/1762576284817768457
https://x.com/stephentotilo/status/1762576284817768457
https://nitter.poast.org/stephentotilo/status/1762576284817768457