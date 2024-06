Switch emulator Yuzu is in Nintendo's crosshair

chameleoneel said: I think there is a case here, with Yuzu.



Yuzu has linked to and/or provided directions on how to get the keys needed to make emulation work. Which legally speaking, is not legal.

They also worked on a "freeshop", which would allow download of games and also attempt to work with Nintendo's online services, to enable live patching, netplay, other live features. They advertised their work on this and probably got more patreon revenue, because of it.

They did not ever launch it. I'm sure someone finally realized how stupid it would have been for them to do that.

They did not ever launch it. I'm sure someone finally realized how stupid it would have been for them to do that. Click to expand...

Yuzu is also open source and has always been more about getting specific games to work, rather than general emulation of the Nintendo Switch. There have probably been some times when Yuzu teams messaging about being able to play certain games, hasn't exactly been in good faith. And even if not-----the open source nature means anyone can take the existing Yuzu and patch it to make specific games work. Including leaked, pre-release games. Which are usually locked out of play, on a real Switch, until release day.

Ryujinx emulator, on the other hand, is about generally, accurately emulating the function of a Switch. And as long as their messaging has been tight, they can probably exist in a gray area.

There are probably some other nuances.



There are probably some other nuances. Click to expand...

They have only provided directions of how to use open source (from its own repository, not hosted by Yuzu) applications in order to extract them from your own Switch.I'm not aware of an "freeshop" connection to Yuzu , especially with their vehement antipiracy stance in chat and elsehere. As far as a Nintendo Switch Online type service, there was a very short announcement- maybe only a few days - they were going to be beta testing an alternative online play network and, because they needed verified user accounts the first ones would be those who already had regitered IDs by means of being Early Access patreon backers...but this never happened as they discontinued development and announced it shortly. Anyone who signed up for Yuzu's patreon specifically for that would likely have been able to discontinue their subscription before it would even propagate for the next month's charge etc. Honestly its too bad they didn't develop a NSO online play alternative, but creating a replacement network is not some sort of legal violation - https://pretendo.network/ for example is working on a Nintendo Network emulator for 3DS and Wiiu while https://wiimmfi.de/ does the same for the Wii's Nintendo Wii Fi ConnectionThere's always a discussion between pure accuracy and performance/usability additions etc...when it comes to emulators, but the latter are not considered legally more dangerous, all other things being equal - its just a different way to go about certain things. I'm not aware of any 'bad faith" engagement given the Yuzu team seems pretty consistent that anyone coming in to ask "where can I get game X" is always told "buy it, then dump it from your Switch" and the like. As far as its open source nature, that's one of its strengths but regardless it cannot play a "pre-release" title of any sort, if you mean an encrypted pre-ordered title that has not been "unlocked". The discussion about "pre-release / leaked" titiles come instead usually from broken street date leaks, usually physical - like a game being sent to a retail location a week advanced of the launch date so that it can be checked in and employees can put the boxes out at the proper time, yet one of said employees takes a copy home for themselves. If they use a modded switch (or even a stock one that's offline at most; maybe not even that ) they can play the game as it exists on the install medium perfectly and/or dump its contents to upload onlline same as any other game. So clearly, Yuzu is not capable of magically getting around or enabling users to play pre-release titles; in fact, its required that they be dumped from a Switch in the first place! Atop that, the Yuzu team has in several cases advertised that any questions about or support for a known leaked title by the methods I described above, are prohibited so they've seemed consistent on that.I don't think Ryujinx is necessarily more accurate or complete an emulator. They're both good projects and have their strengths and weaknesses in emulation, features, other variations (ie Ryujinx is coded in C# , Yuzu is C++ etc) . One reason that Ryujinx wasn't targeted (so far) is likely because the popularity of Yuzu and most notably its Patreon account is significantly larger. This came about for a variety of reasons including being first to the scene with a viable FOSS emulator, continually updated, and able to play commercial titles, as well as other minutia of development factors leading to, especially early on, sometimes a better user experience (ie Yuzu was first to enable Vulkan, certain shader features like async compilation etc). The Patreon is a major factor in Nintendo's claim an though Ryujinx would be equally "guilty" in this regard, the larger target is no doubt first in their mind. One place where they do differ is that unlike Ryujinx , Yuzu offered a beta testing newest version called "Early Access" compiled for Patreon subscribers. The "mainline" release of Yuzu was always available in code on Github and compiled for many prominent OSes. However the EA version was compiled only for those at the $5 Patreon tier as a testing branch. Note that it was NOT a paywall - a user could decide they would do as Yuzu's devs themselves did and grab the code for the mainline + add alll the marked "Early Access" incusion pull requests, and then compile it themselves. Alternately, they could pick it up from another user that did just that; famously a site called PinEApple released "unofficial" builds of EA for everyone and nobody, not the Yuzu devs, tried to shut them down for it as it was well in line with the GPLv3 license - Yuzu was compelled to provide the code but did not have to give compiled versions for every branch if they didn't want, but nor could they stop others from compiling and making it available. Its also worth mentioning that it wassn't like the Yuzu team rarely updated the 'mainline' branch or held features back for a long time in order to encourage donations for easy access to the EA version - the mainline was updated with frequency.Ultimately both of them are open source Switch emulators that have grown to a significant if not perfect state of usability, features, and accuracy and it is this that continues to frustrate Nintendo. In fact, one of their biggest complaints in the suit is that merely the ability to play Switch games on anything but a Switch is in their mind, a copyright violation! Ironically, the'd have less to worry about if they'd just also release games native for PC, but in any case they're simply trying to see if this will scare the Yuzu team (and anyone watching) enough to stop, or otherwise lock up development especially with the presumptive annoucement of the Switch 2 on the way.