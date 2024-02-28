Switch emulator Yuzu is in Nintendo's crosshair

I was going to post this in News, because this is a big case that, if Nintendo is not fully defeated, has significant negative repercussions in terms of precedent. To put it succinctly from what we've seen thus far, it does not appear that Nintendo has a strong case but nothing is guaranteed when it comes to technological nuance, vast corporate wallets, and other factors interacting with today' court system. Many hypothesize that Nintendo may be simply attempting to bankrupt Yuzu's team on legal fees to encourage them into the sort of restrictive settlements they've tried on others in the past to kill varying fan game projects and the like. If nothing else, they may be hoping that so long as the suit has been followed, Yuzu's team will not be working on/updating Yuzu in any way (perhaps even other emus devs will be wary to update too) and will also take Switch emu knowledgable devs out of commission for when they announce and perhaps by the end of theyear release the "Switch 2".



In any event, its important that Yuzu's team is given proper support for potential legal battles ahead. Its outcome effects emulation and game preservation itself (Nintendo claims that playing a Switch game on anything BUT a Switch is a copyright/IP violation), encryption and format switching (Nintendo claims that the prodkeys/titlekeys files necessary are illegally acquired and that Yuzu somehow 'breaks encryption" as in the DMCA. None of this is true, that's a separate step with a separate tool, but they assert that if an emu has a bios, or keys of any sort that its somehow piracy to format shift), the ability for a Free Software and open source project to accept donations (Nintendo claims that not only are their users primarily pirates, Yuzu having a patreon whereas a $5 donation gets you a compiled version of the early access build, is an intention to profit / charge for piracy. Its worth mentioning that the mainline builds are freely available compiled an in code, as required by the GPLv3 license. Users can also make the EA version themsleves by taking mainline and merging all the pull requests marked EA, and compile it themselves - or get it from someone else who did this very thing. This was one reason that despite refusal to support unofficial versions, Yuzu devs never attempted to shut down a popular repository where someone did just that thing and releeased an unofficial EA version at parity with the official one , a completely legitimate use under GPLv3. ).



So there's a lot going on, but Nintendo's litigious actions are unfortunate. If they spent half the amount of effort and money they do on attempting to squash these projects on instead porting games and supporting their hardware for use on PC , they'd profit greatly.