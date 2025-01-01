Swiftpoint Z2 - Mouse with 13 buttons, gyro/tilt, ergonomics, and more.Worth it?

RanceJustice
Came across the pricey yet unique Swiftpoint lineup of ergonomic mice, notably the Z2 model which is their latest unified gaming/productivity version (as opposed to the presentation/pengrip mice they also offer). I've long been interested in mice with lots of extra buttons and features given years of MMORPG play, but we're a long way from the days of many competing grid-type side buttons and MMO-mice, so mice with more than the standard component of buttons plus one or two 'extra' on the sides have become unusual in the gaming space. The Z2 goes beyond just offering extra buttons (though the ones they offer are in a more thoughtful layout than a typical thumb-grid), and seems to offer tilt/gyro features, haptic feedback, a side visible OLED, and various analog buttons in addition to standard switches. This all atop core features such as a high end Pixart 3395 sensor capable of up to 26000 DPI and wired USB-C connectivity.
The price, even on sale is an order of magnitude among typical "high end gaming" mice but for its features, perhaps I can understand some increase. I was a bit concerned wondering how much of the Swiftpoint Z2's functionality required proprietary Windows utilities, but I am happy to report that with the exception of a firmware update (you'll need to use a VM or perhaps WINE etc), the Z2 now has "beta" official support and utility for Linux, while the mouse itself can be configured via other means and store profiles onboard. Admittedly when selling hardware like this I always prefer if the firmware and config/util software are released under FOSS licenses, but one step at a time I suppose. As far as possible concerns or downsides, I can imagine that some may cite its 115 gram weight compared to gaming mice that poke the body full of holes to get down to 60-ish grams, but outside of very niche competitive play I can't imagine it a major issue. Then again, maybe I'm just old enough to remember when people would ADD weights to the Logitech G5 or similar and the massively heavy palm-grip mice of the old days that were used even for twitchy, Quake 3 Arena and CS1.6 style shooters. Likewise, I don't think the Z2 has any battery / wireless connectivity, but while it would be a nice feature but is far from a requirement.
In any event, its good to see them being receptive to user requests, including for Linux support. . Has anyone used the Z2, or perhaps one of Swiftpoint's similar predecessors? Any upsides or downsides?
