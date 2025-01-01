Swiftpoint Z2 - Mouse with 13 buttons, gyro/tilt, ergonomics, and more.Worth it?

NamelessPFG said:



This is a hilariously overengineered mouse in the best way and I swear by mine, even if my wallet hates me for it.

The configuration is all on board in the firmware, so once you've used their X1 Control Panel software to dial in your preferences, it's OS-agnostic from there. I backed the original Z when they first launched a Kickstarter campaign for that, and ultimately wound up replacing it with a Z2 just because the mouse wheel middle click started becoming iffy (which is a common issue on original Zs, and allegedly addressed on the Z2). Still kept the original Z for when I feel like doing a teardown and repairing the middle mouse click myself, since they ran out of Z1s years back and didn't offer any Z2 substitutions.

I'm only using 25% of the profile memory with five profiles as it is, so there's plenty of room to store your settings.

The programming capabilities blow away any other mouse I've tried (usually Logitechs of various flavors), as you can have the buttons shifted via tilt axes (in fact, the config mode you might have seen is activated by lifting up the mouse and tilting for a good look at the OLED screen on the side), or other buttons. One such example of button-shifting is me using an MMORPG-centric profile to have the two thumb buttons shift the main LMB/RMB, fingertip buttons beneath them, and the two-way trigger push behind those to act as number row 1-6 and 7-=, all without having to move my left hand off the movement keys. They can even be mapped to DirectInput controller buttons, though I intentionally disable the DI game controller to avoid conflicts with my actual HOTAS and gamepads. (Human Interface Devices, "HID-compliant game controller", VID 214E and PID 001E in Device Manager, if you need help finding it.)



Tilt and force click might seem like gimmicks - until you actually try using 'em. One of my fave uses for force-click in casual computing is to press one of the little buttons in front of the main mouse buttons lightly for pasting whatever's in my clipboard, then a little harder to hit Enter afterward - very nice for pasting URLs into your browser, for instance.

The only drawback seems to be how readily the (adjustable and replaceable, in case you don't like the tilt feature) mouse feet/skates gather up dust and start making scraping noises on my Icemat Steelseries Experience I-2 glass pad if they catch on any debris.

Well, one more drawback coming from the Z1 - the RGB LED-backlit logo was subtle on the original, but now far more blatant with the Z2's new logo. I do like using the RGB feature to indicate which profile it's set to at a glance, but now it's a bit distracting in my peripheral vision if I don't have my hand on it.

Also speaking of RGB backlighting, don't expect the Z2 to sync up with anything else if you care about that. I personally couldn't care less, given my point above about setting each programmed profile to a different color.\

Grip is definitely biased toward palm grip (my preferred style), though a claw gripper might adjust to it. If anything, the real trip-up period was coming from all those Logitech MX500-descended mice (up to and including the G502) where I could comfortably have my middle finger on the mouse wheel, ring on RMB and pinky along the side, but the Z mice aren't wide enough for that up front - the lip on the front right is clearly for your ring finger, NOT your pinky.



Thanks for your impressions - very helpful! I've only barely started to configure mine outside of the default usage.This is good; I do wish the control panel was under a FOSS license, but the Linux (beta) version and the Windows one seems to function well. Aside from auto-switching, it really seems to be able to save everything locally to the mouseGlad they gave us enough room - you can keep loading it upEspecially in the Expert mode (which probably isn't necessary for most users or most commands, but I am glad the option is present) there's really a ton. Thanks for the bit of DirectInput and HID data; I think this is something that may have happened to me last night as I plugged in my DualSense and ran the PPSSPP emulator, it auto-mapped and identified things properly for a DualSense, but nothing was working! I would later find ouit that hte "pad 1" whatever PPSSPP was picking up was either the Z2 or perhaps my keyboard (Dygma Raise 2 or Defy, both split ergo with some advanced features) and when using my DualSense manually to rebind it came up as "pad2" etc.Agreed, very nice. The tilting works very well for any game that has leaning or 'shift pages/mode" for instance; I'll have to try that pressure use. Its worth noting that the tilting can be adjusted based on how you place the "tilt feet" to make it easier/more dramatic tilting or the opposite. I was afraid it would be too easy to activate when just moving the mouse in a hectic fashion, but its really pretty well designed I've found so far. Of course, you can always swap the 'lockout' feet if you don't want it to tilt at all.. For those wondering, it seems like neither built in game profiles nor desktop have default tilting functions - so you won't accidentally start activating something, you have to manually specify and bind a key/function to the tilts if you plan to use them which was kind of nice to see to keep new users from being confused.I agree, I'm using it on an old Steelseries SX anodized metal pad and it does pick up the dust but at least they're cleanable with ease. I've thought about getting one of those Cerapads though...Yeah I can understand that. It doesn't really bother me with its brightness and I've left it cycling so far, but I guess setting it to different profiles seems a good idea once I get enough of them varied to do so. As far as not being able to sync it with anything else, I guess that's something people could ask the devs to add various API compatibility (Asus AuraSync etc) but something like OpenRGB / Aurora could also add support - or the devs could directly give those projects the resources necessary to do so.I've found it overall comfortable with the nice "thumb and ring finger rest" which are useful for the tilting feature. Overall its design seems pretty solid but I never used the "3 fingers atop the mouse" grip and trying it it does feel a little cramped. Having used many MMO mice with extra buttons over the years, this is definitely one of the better laid out ones. Everything is easily discernable by feel and shape, much is customizable, the thumb buttons don't get in the way of lifting up on the mouse (a major issue with many grid designs where you have to clear a button of function to use as a thumb resting space or where you pinch in to pick up the mouse), and the aforementioned thumb and ring finger rests are well designed for the tilting and overall use in general. The accessories and options are nice to see as well, where you can swap the fingertip buttons (the default are the "long" models but ther are also 'short" ones that may be useful for shorter fingers or those who keep their hand further back on the mouse/use something closer to a claw grip), and the knuckle+trigger buttons (which can be oriented whichever way you want and there are an included low profile set of alternative caps).As you mentioned the "config" mode, I lifting and tilting the mouse to the right (as if you were more easily looking at the OLED display) will activate Config (both visible on OLED and a haptic pulse notifies you) which allows you to A) change DPI by scrolling the mouse wheel B) press the two Edge buttons next to left click to cycle through Profiles, and C) pull the left Trigger button to cycle through OLED display options. These are independent of the other profiles but keep in mind the DPI will change back if you have automatic profile switching enabled and it changes to another one; Config mode does not seem to "write" the DPI level to the current profile but I think that's a good thing in most cases; its better to do that manually.As far as downsides, I've found relatively few. I do wish the cable was capable of being disconnected - its otherwise of high quality and attached in what seems to be a solid manner, but for storage, reconfiguring the mouse's hardware/accessories, or just routing it would be nice if it had a nice USB-C connector that could be removed. While I wouldn't call it a downside, some may be put off by the weight compared to a typical 5/6 button "holes in its back" mouse though I think the features are more than worth it and it still isn't nearly as heavy as the mice more than a decade ago. Overall though very few major downsides I've found so far.Wishlist / Requests - A pretty short list; continued Linux support to feature parity with the Windows client including firmware updates, FOSS drivers/firmware/config utility licensing, the aforementioned detachable cable, possibly wireless function ideally both latest gen Bluetooth and some version of a dongle for ultra low latency, , an optional analog stick that could be slotted in instead of the 2 side buttons?On the matter of the Case - I got mine in the Holiday promo which included the case (which normally retails for the pretty high $30) as well as a significantly discounted mouse itself. The case is very well laid out and has room for all your included peripherals and customization items - the Gyro/Joystick rocker takes up the most space and its good to ahve a place to store when you're 'normally" mousing, places to attach whatever set of feet your not using Tilt or Lockout, there are even press-through storage bits for the alternate Trigger/Knuckle and Fingertip button styles - plus the mouse itself. Storing the mouse is well designed too having the user wrap the cord around a form since it cannot be disconnected but at the end it feels like everything is in its proper place. The price is a bit high for the kind of hard-ish case but it is well designed and they put effort into it so I think its worthwhile if you can pick it up as part of a sale or promo.I've just started looking into the alternate playstyles enabled by the mouse's unique buttons and features, but overall I'm happy with it thus far!