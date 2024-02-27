Swapping drive from older Thinkpad to newer one?

My sister in law has an older Thinkpad Yoga with a 6300U. Similar to my T470 in specs. Her keyboard went bad and the windows install borked itself last week. I reset the install and got it running again keeping her files and stuff. She wants a new computer since she has had to use another keyboard with it for a while now.

I told her to buy something a slight bit older since for the most part it’s used for internet and office. I found T495 laptops are really cheap. She does want to stay with Lenovo. Could I clone the windows install from the old Yoga to a T495 w/ a Ryzen and have it work? I noticed she had Epic games launcher and Fortnite files so she must have tried to play that at one time. A 3250U just might be able to.

I know it works with Dells pretty much 100% of the time. But I don’t do that much with Lenovo
 
yup, if its 10/11 and there are no tpm passwords involved it will do the "setting up new hardware" thing a couple times and should fire right up. then you remove old and install new drivers. tell windows activation that you change hardware, if it gives you grief.
 
Cool. Looks like she ordered a T480 with 8th gen I7. I just didn’t want to tell her I could do that and then end up with an uh-oh. I do it with Dells all the time now. I can set up an install on my living room computer and batch it out to any Dell I put in service..
 
