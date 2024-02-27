Swapping drive from older Thinkpad to newer one?

My sister in law has an older Thinkpad Yoga with a 6300U. Similar to my T470 in specs. Her keyboard went bad and the windows install borked itself last week. I reset the install and got it running again keeping her files and stuff. She wants a new computer since she has had to use another keyboard with it for a while now.



I told her to buy something a slight bit older since for the most part it’s used for internet and office. I found T495 laptops are really cheap. She does want to stay with Lenovo. Could I clone the windows install from the old Yoga to a T495 w/ a Ryzen and have it work? I noticed she had Epic games launcher and Fortnite files so she must have tried to play that at one time. A 3250U just might be able to.



I know it works with Dells pretty much 100% of the time. But I don’t do that much with Lenovo