Swapped rtx 3070 out for 1070 in PC w/ Win10, now 1070 will work in Ubuntu but not fresh Windows install

It randomly decided to work in Windows 10 after swapping back from Ubuntu to Windows.So I swapped an rtx 3070 (sold it) for a gtx 1070 in a PC and afterward Windows 10 would not show anything but a black screen even if I installed another GPU (gtx 1030).I can use the gtx 1070 in Ubuntu Linux just fine, even running 3d programs with it.I installed Windows while the gtx 1030 was installed and can run Windows 10 fine it seems. I don't even see the bios splash screen logo if the gtx 1070 is installed (just like when the 1030 was installed before the new Win10 OS install)This is very confusing to say the least.Any ideas?TL: DR: