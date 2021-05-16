Swap out pump on 1080ti ftw3 hybrid possible? h60 or?

Im having some issues with noise in the radiator/tubes/90C temps, tried shaking, redoing tim, no good.

Question is, can you swap out the pump for say a corsair H60? (dont see anyone out there with tutorials)

I got the nzxt bracket but it only apparently worked with an nzxt pump or the h55 (no stock).

I just want to know if this can be done in general?
I thought maybe there might be a way to put the h60, but the brackets dont line up.

Thanks in advance
 
The NZXT Kraken line only works with the Asetek-made round-plate coolers that feature the circular retention lug pattern, while those Corsair coolers are made by someone else and use a different mechanism. I don't know if you can use any of the old HG10 brackets with modern cards since they seem to only have been made for older GPU generations before Pascal. There's always the path of the ziptie if you want a quick fix without needing actual mounting hardware.
 
doubletake said:
Ok thanks, so in theory this nzxt should fit on the board once the bracket is in place? Ill just get the nzxt cooler to go with it.

I think the pump is definitely on the fritz on mine 1080ti hybrid, grinding sounds, change the tim 2x, this time with mx4, no change, starts 50C idle and then roars to 90c under full load.
 
like dt said, any round asetek based pump will work with the g12. im using a corsair on my 5700.
 
