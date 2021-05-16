Swap out pump on 1080ti ftw3 hybrid possible? g12 kraken with clc evga (pump pins diff)

M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
779
Im having some issues with noise in the radiator/tubes/90C temps, tried shaking, redoing tim, no good.

Question is, can you swap out the pump for say a corsair H60? (dont see anyone out there with tutorials)

I got the nzxt bracket but it only apparently worked with an nzxt pump or the h55 (no stock).

I just want to know if this can be done in general?
I thought maybe there might be a way to put the h60, but the brackets dont line up.

Thanks in advance
 
D

doubletake

Gawd
Joined
Apr 27, 2013
Messages
721
The NZXT Kraken line only works with the Asetek-made round-plate coolers that feature the circular retention lug pattern, while those Corsair coolers are made by someone else and use a different mechanism. I don't know if you can use any of the old HG10 brackets with modern cards since they seem to only have been made for older GPU generations before Pascal. There's always the path of the ziptie if you want a quick fix without needing actual mounting hardware.
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
779
doubletake said:
The NZXT Kraken line only works with the Asetek-made round-plate coolers that feature the circular retention lug pattern, while those Corsair coolers are made by someone else and use a different mechanism. I don't know if you can use any of the old HG10 brackets with modern cards since they seem to only have been made for older GPU generations before Pascal. There's always the path of the ziptie if you want a quick fix without needing actual mounting hardware.
Click to expand...
Ok thanks, so in theory this nzxt should fit on the board once the bracket is in place? Ill just get the nzxt cooler to go with it.

I think the pump is definitely on the fritz on mine 1080ti hybrid, grinding sounds, change the tim 2x, this time with mx4, no change, starts 50C idle and then roars to 90c under full load.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,453
markm75 said:
yeah someone elsewhere said the Evga CL11 120mm AIO will work (of course no stock on amazon). nzxt kraken m22 wont.
Click to expand...
yeah i guess not, it has a different mounting system than most asetek based ones. if an aio uses this style bracket it should work.

1621140340268.png
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
779
pendragon1 said:
yeah i guess not, it has a different mounting system than most asetek based ones. if an aio uses this style bracket it should work.

View attachment 357039
Click to expand...
You meant not on the kraken right? (just searching on asetek based coolers doesnt show a whole lot at least on amazon, sometimes brings up the wrong coolers too). Thanks for the bracket pic reference, helpful

The evga i think was quoted as working in a review.

Its bracket looks similar here?
61nLPWx87SL._AC_SL1200_[1].jpg
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,453
markm75 said:
You meant not on the kraken right? (just searching on asetek based coolers doesnt show a whole lot at least on amazon, sometimes brings up the wrong coolers too). Thanks for the bracket pic reference, helpful

The evga i think was quoted as working in a review.

Its bracket looks similar here?
View attachment 357040
Click to expand...
yeah the m22 has a slide on bracket that seems to wedge between the pump and the teeth that those brackets use. there are yt vid of people modding them(m22+g12) to work together...
yeah like that. for mine i have a locking ring that keeps the bracket in place, not sure if its need or not. the way the g12 attaches, it might work fine without. im going to try it next time i take things apart cause its messing with my ram sinks.

1621141614461.png
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
779
Silly question, but the original square silver ring around the gpu chip, i assume i still leave that in place with the after market parts?
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
779
I have the g12 ready, have the evga clc 120mm pump, managed to screw it on to the g12 bracket no issues, now the issue is, how to connect the 3 pin pump and fan to the video card spots, those are different style connectors? Of course i could by pass and put on the motherboard but that wouldnt work as ideally.
What did others do with 3rd party 3 pin connectors? (and the radiator fan too)

EDIT: im guessing i could try all 3 on the motherboard, pump and rad fan at 100% all the time at least, the 3rd one, maybe an adapter i saw on amazon :https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B005ZKZEQA/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

I dont know that the pump 3 pin will reach the motherboard, i dont think i have an extension on hand.
 
Last edited:
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,453
markm75 said:
I have the g12 ready, have the evga clc 120mm pump, managed to screw it on to the g12 bracket no issues, now the issue is, how to connect the 3 pin pump and fan to the video card spots, those are different style connectors? Of course i could by pass and put on the motherboard but that wouldnt work as ideally.
What did others do with 3rd party 3 pin connectors? (and the radiator fan too)

EDIT: im guessing i could try all 3 on the motherboard, pump and rad fan at 100% all the time at least, the 3rd one, maybe an adapter i saw on amazon :https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B005ZKZEQA/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

I dont know that the pump 3 pin will reach the motherboard, i dont think i have an extension on hand.
Click to expand...
for the pump i run it to a molex adapter for full speed all the time. you can run it off your mobo too, set the header to dc and full speed. for the fan, it chopped the 4pin end off an old card and just jammed it into a 4pin fan. you can get adapters, but they are stupid pricey up here(CAN).
edit: you can do both off your mobo. you can guess with the fan speed, or use speedfan to bind the header to the gpu temp and set a custom curve.
 
M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
779
pendragon1 said:
for the pump i run it to a molex adapter for full speed all the time. you can run it off your mobo too, set the header to dc and full speed. for the fan, it chopped the 4pin end off an old card and just jammed it into a 4pin fan. you can get adapters, but they are stupid pricey up here(CAN).
edit: you can do both off your mobo. you can guess with the fan speed, or use speedfan to bind the header to the gpu temp and set a custom curve.
Click to expand...
i just put all 3 on the motherboard. i think i put the pump into a 3pin, i put the other two into 4 pins, using the first 3 pins. So far during max load the temp is 49c. I guess i may be good :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top