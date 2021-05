Swap out pump on 1080ti ftw3 hybrid possible? g12 kraken with clc evga (pump pins diff)

I have the g12 ready, have the evga clc 120mm pump, managed to screw it on to the g12 bracket no issues, now the issue is, how to connect the 3 pin pump and fan to the video card spots, those are different style connectors? Of course i could by pass and put on the motherboard but that wouldnt work as ideally.What did others do with 3rd party 3 pin connectors? (and the radiator fan too)EDIT: im guessing i could try all 3 on the motherboard, pump and rad fan at 100% all the time at least, the 3rd one, maybe an adapter i saw on amazon : https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B005ZKZEQA/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1 I dont know that the pump 3 pin will reach the motherboard, i dont think i have an extension on hand.