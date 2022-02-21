Swap out 5600G to 5600X - too lateral or a good change?

I've been thinking about upgrading my CPU. Currently I have a 5600G. It's a great processor but it's not a practical fit for what I currently use or what I'm planning to build. I was wondering if it would make sense to upgrade (if it can be called that) to the 5600X for the following reasons:



1. I don't need integrated graphics and can't even use them if I wanted to. I have an RTX 3060 and my current MB lacks integrated graphics support.

2. Higher boost clock which reduces the need and intensity of overclocking.

3. Double the L3 cache.

4. PCIe 4.0 support. This is probably the most significant of my reasons to upgrade. GPU would be able to utilize 4.0, SSD is only 3.0 if that makes any difference. I might consider a 4.0-supported SSD in the future if it's worth it.



I can't think of any specific reasons I shouldn't upgrade, but I figured I'd ask here as many people with far more knowledge than I have would be able to tell me if there's some reason I shouldn't, or if it's just not worth it and I should stick with the 5600G.

Also, before anyone suggests I go to the 5800X, I'd prefer not to make that big of a change. Increased power consumption, considerably higher price, and the fact I probably wouldn't take much advantage of the two extra cores leads me to say it would not be practical or cost-effective.

Thanks in advance.