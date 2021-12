The motherboard is listed as Odense2-K on HP website. They do not list the i3 6100 as a supported CPU only i3 7100, i5 7400, and i7 7700. The chipset is H170 and supports the i3 6100. I want to switch because my plex server has the i3 6100 in it and I think there would be a benifit to upgrading it to the i5 7400 but would still like the HP that I move it from to still be functional. Should this work? Wil the upgrade to the plex server be worth the trouble? Thanks