SVT-AV1 1.6 Squeezes Out Even More Performance For CPU-Based AV1 Encoding

SVT-AV1 1.6 Squeezes Out Even More Performance For CPU-Based AV1 EncodingWritten by Michael Larabel on 19 June 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT.
SVT-AV1 1.6 is now available as the latest version for this leading CPU-based AV1 encoder that is now enjoying 30~40% faster performance with high quality presets.Just when you thought SVT-AV1 couldn't optimize any more performance, SVT-AV1 1.6 has dropped and now delivers a reported 30~40% speed-up at higher quality encoding presets. SVT-AV1 1.6 also improves the trade-offs for random access mode across the M1 to M13 presets, improves the BD-rate by 1~4% for faster presets, and other optimizations made.