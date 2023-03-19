Sven Bent 1 dollar pickup sales (Texas)

Over the many yes i havent really been at the Hardware enthuiast levels I used to be in my youth ( i worked more diffrently with IT now and things has become so cheap to just replace) so im about to clean up the addict and is going to dump some stuff in here that is going for 1 dollars if you pick it up ( dont wanna deal with shipment TBH

I live near Anna in Texas or it can be picked up in Plano Texas

I prefer it goes to people in need rather than for pure greed.





Artic liquid freezer II 240 (DEFECTIVE - have Box)

I'm tired of dealing with AIO so when i remounted this and it did not work im tossing it out

I believe the pump is not working or maybe the liquid has vaporized.

Maybe you can use it for spare parts?

I have original box but I'm keeping the 2 fans

I have have an am4 bracket for it



More stuff to come