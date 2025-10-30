  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16 Becomes First Enterprise Linux With Built-In Agentic AI

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
14,041
"For enterprises, this launch marks a clear step toward embedding intelligence at the infrastructure level. The system can now perform AI-assisted administration via Cockpit or the command line, potentially cutting downtime and operational costs. SUSE's timing might feel late given the AI boom, but its implementation appears deliberate -- balancing innovation with the stability enterprises demand. It's likely to pressure Red Hat and Canonical to follow suit, redefining what "AI-ready" means for Linux in corporate environments."

Source: https://linux.slashdot.org/story/25...rst-enterprise-linux-with-built-in-agentic-ai
 
