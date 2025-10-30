SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16 Becomes First Enterprise Linux With Built-In Agentic AI

erek
Dec 19, 2005
14,041
"For enterprises, this launch marks a clear step toward embedding intelligence at the infrastructure level. The system can now perform AI-assisted administration via Cockpit or the command line, potentially cutting downtime and operational costs. SUSE's timing might feel late given the AI boom, but its implementation appears deliberate -- balancing innovation with the stability enterprises demand. It's likely to pressure Red Hat and Canonical to follow suit, redefining what "AI-ready" means for Linux in corporate environments."
Source: https://linux.slashdot.org/story/25...rst-enterprise-linux-with-built-in-agentic-ai
