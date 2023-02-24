Survey Question: for a Windows network of 12 to 15 people, do they really need a full or part time IT administrator on staff?

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,511
I think someone is taking this co. for the ride. They sell fridge and washer, and there is only 12 to 15 people. In all the other places I went to, a sales co. that small shouldn't require any IT staff on standby. That they usually call someone to help if there is a real need. I thought it should be a mid size co. of say 60 to 70+ people in order to justify a IT part time / full time person on stand by.

Can I get a 2nd opinion on this?
 
B

BlueLineSwinger

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2011
Messages
1,290
A retail/wholesale op that probably only has a few PCs, POS systems, and a basic network and phones? Yeah, a full-time IT person seems like huge overkill. That's what IT service providers are for.

I could maybe see it if the IT person also performs some other task (e.g., office manager).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top