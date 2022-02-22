Surface Pro 4 or iPad PR 2nd gen

I'm looking for a solid, used tablet with a keyboard that can serve for internet surfing, media and some light productivity work e.g. word processing, sketches. It will travel with me for commuting daily.



I've narrowed my search to a Surface Pro 4 (i5 4300) or an iPad Pro gen 2 (10.5 inch). Both are around the same cost used in a good state (screen, battery etc). I'm a bit platform agnostic for this, so don't mind iOS or Windows. Any advice?