Surface Duo (Christmas 2020)

Microsoft just announced a dual screen android phone (“partnership with Google”) that’s coming in Christmas 2020, more than a year away.
It’s currently not a foldable screen, but rather a dual screen thing. So it’s not competing with the Galaxy Fold 2.
Are you looking forward to it?
me, I don’t get why it’s not running Windows ARM like the Surface X but with the inclusion of compatibility with android apps and the Google App Store. But that’s more likely a Google demand thing...
