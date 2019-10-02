Surface Duo (Christmas 2020)

I'm keeping an eye on this, for sure. I begrudgingly switched to Android upon the death of Windows 10 Mobile, and even getting a phone with stock Android, de-Googleing it (as much as is practically possible), and loading up all the Microsoft apps, it's still not a particularly polished experience. I'm really hoping this will function and feel, beginning-to-end, like a Microsoft device.



I would say this is definitely a competitor to the Galaxy Fold; functionally, it ticks most of the same boxes. And while the fold sports a contiguous screen, I suspect prospective buyers may be weary of it's long-term durability. How many people are confident in rocking their $2k phone without a hard screen protector?



Regardless, I hope this signals the beginning of a stronger Microsoft presence in the Phone market. Software and services are where they're at their best; we don't need another walled garden OS in mobile.