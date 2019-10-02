Surface Duo (Christmas 2020)

C

CHANG3D

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 23, 2010
Messages
4,874
Microsoft just announced a dual screen android phone (“partnership with Google”) that’s coming in Christmas 2020, more than a year away.

It’s currently not a foldable screen, but rather a dual screen thing. So it’s not competing with the Galaxy Fold 2.

Are you looking forward to it?

me, I don’t get why it’s not running Windows ARM like the Surface X but with the inclusion of compatibility with android apps and the Google App Store. But that’s more likely a Google demand thing...
 
ProfessorUtopia

ProfessorUtopia

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 12, 2005
Messages
117
I'm keeping an eye on this, for sure. I begrudgingly switched to Android upon the death of Windows 10 Mobile, and even getting a phone with stock Android, de-Googleing it (as much as is practically possible), and loading up all the Microsoft apps, it's still not a particularly polished experience. I'm really hoping this will function and feel, beginning-to-end, like a Microsoft device.

I would say this is definitely a competitor to the Galaxy Fold; functionally, it ticks most of the same boxes. And while the fold sports a contiguous screen, I suspect prospective buyers may be weary of it's long-term durability. How many people are confident in rocking their $2k phone without a hard screen protector?

Regardless, I hope this signals the beginning of a stronger Microsoft presence in the Phone market. Software and services are where they're at their best; we don't need another walled garden OS in mobile.
 
K

KATEKATEKATE

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
350
so it's like two regular metal-and-glass phones stuck together with a hinge, and it's (windows ink?) pen compatible? Nice. How many times have I wished my phone folded out into a fragile tablet? basically zero. (sorry Sammy) How many times have I wished my phone had a second display, Nintendo DS-style? like multiple times a day. not that it'll be in my price range, but I want. :woot:
 
D

dan1

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 8, 2016
Messages
179
meh. A device for business, not for consumers. No interest from me.
 
Commander Shepard

Commander Shepard

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
4,437
I welcome any entrants into the mobile phone market. Having Apple and Android dominate unchallenged is not good. That being said, the Surface Duo is pretty cool, but too big for my preferences.
 
D

dan1

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 8, 2016
Messages
179
Competition is always good. But with MS the competition is with the business market. And no one is asking for a dual screen business phone.

This is MS throwing spaghetti at the wall and hoping something sticks. Windows 10 10, Nuo/Duo, maybe something sells.
 
C

CHANG3D

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 23, 2010
Messages
4,874
Some rumor suggests that the reason why the Duo isn’t coming out this year is that Microsoft has ordered the Surface team to skin the shit out of android to look more in line with Windows without reminding people of Windows Phone OS. Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
17,686
This definitely looks like a better design than the Galaxy Fold for sure, but I'm still not too interested in a folding phone at the moment
 
