Supposedly Intel & PowerLeader Worked Together To Offer Custom x86 Powerstar CPUs For The Chinese Domestic Market

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,693
An update to this scandal and accusations as inflamed due to lack of accountability, controls, and transparency
“The company released the statement after several websites had pointed out that Powerstar utilizing Intel core technology and rebranding it as their own would fall under infringement.
But Powerleader wasn't very transparent about this at launch as the company didn't mention Intel at all during its Powerstar x86 CPU reveal so blaming the media for this is kind of absurd since the vendor itself wasn't clear about the chip since the beginning. Powerstar x86 CPUs are designed for the domestic market and will be featured in PCs, workstations, and other applications but won't see DIY availability. You can read more on that here.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/chinese-powers...-in-partnership-with-intel-use-custom-design/
“The company released the statement after several websites had pointed out that Powerstar utilizing Intel core technology and rebranding it as their own would fall under infringement.
But Powerleader wasn't very transparent about this at launch as the company didn't mention Intel at all during its Powerstar x86 CPU reveal so blaming the media for this is kind of absurd since the vendor itself wasn't clear about the chip since the beginning. Powerstar x86 CPUs are designed for the domestic market and will be featured in PCs, workstations, and other applications but won't see DIY availability. You can read more on that here.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/chinese-powers...-in-partnership-with-intel-use-custom-design/