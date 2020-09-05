Supposed 2080 Ti vs 3090 Video (8 games tested)

5150Joker
Take a lot of salt w/this video:
https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1uV411S7Ac?zw
The Chinese dudes at ChipHell calculated the following:
Calculate the percentage of the lead under 1080p: 51, 52, 51, 80, 49, 50, 83, 52 Leading under 2160p: 53, 45, 53, 74, 57, 52, 87, 52 6 games in About 50%, 2 are about 80%. The data is very discrete, which is probably caused by too few samples.