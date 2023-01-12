SuperMicro X9DRG-QF max RAM at full speed?

I just got a retired system with a SuperMicro X9DRG-QF motherboard. The case is also a SuperMicro case and has dual 1KW 80+ Platinum PSUs.



I plan on sticking 4x Quadro cards in this and using it primarily to mess around with GP-GPU programming.



Already ordered a couple 2697 v2 CPUs for it and want to eventually (soon) max out the RAM.



Looking at the old charts in the manual, it looks like the max at 1866 might be 256GB?



Anybody know if this is the case or can I go 512GB at 1866?