Supermicro Server questions

Its not possible to run a standard atx motherboard in a 2u supermicro chassis is it?





I was hoping to replace the server motherboard with an Ryzen system and use the case since it has the drive bays in front...



Seems possible so far with an adapter cable for the front panel pins, but theres another cable from the power supple that confuses me, it almost seems like its a sensor cable or something? does it have to be plugged in? Power SMB, will the chassis power up without this connected?