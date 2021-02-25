Supermicro Megaraid 3108 drive marked as UB, windows bad config on boot? raid 6

I had a failing drive (in port 3) on the AOC-S3108L-H8iR card, so I put a brand new drive in its place. This is a raid 6 array of 8 drives, the OS was carved out of that.



I put the new drive in slot 3, it initially didn’t show as rebuilding, it was offline, so in the windows interface for this machine I did the option to bring online (it warned about bringing the drive online, i thought just a standard warning, i expected it to rebuild the array and be fine, but windows immediately bsod). Wondering if this broke the full array in some way, as now I get "bad system config info" bsod on booting windows server 2019.



So I booted up to the megaraid bios area. I can see the new drive but it shows as UB. If I change that status it will become foreign. I tried putting the original flaky drive back in slot 3, it also shows as UB (after the windows config error boot attempts). edit: i guess i actually did change the status on this new drive, its now showing "foreign", the old going bad drive also shows as UB when i put it in.



If i use a boot stick and boot to a command prompt i can actually see all the drive letters still there, so im not sure why windows is giving the bsod if the data is there. I just cant seem to figure out what to do to get the new drive detected correctly or mark it as hotspare (maybe i need to diskpart/clean it first)?



I'm concerned at this point the entire raid 6 array is hosed/lost, it was a dpm backup server. Since the OS was carved out of the raid array, it would be a loss and have to start from scratch.



I’m unsure what to do here or what I should have done or if this can be corrected somehow in the raid bios area? In retrospect, was i to remove the bad drive and add the new one in a different slot and mark it as a hot spare? I guess i mistakenly thought swapping them was the fix, but it went to offline mode right away i think.



Anyone ran into this before?



Thanks for any suggestions