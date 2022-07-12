Supermicro Megaraid 3108 degraded cant boot windows or bootable sticks(blue screen)?

I have a server 2019 box, its a supermicro sas chassis with an 8 drive raid 6 array on this hardware megaraid 3108.

What happened originally here is that i found windows was stuck, black screen.. so i reset the machine, then i found that it hangs on the supermicro logo screen with windows spinning dotted circle.. num lock unresponsive.



So i checked the array in the bios and found 2 drives missing.. i moved those 2 (possibly bad) drives to another set of slots, they went to foreign mode and then started rebuilding.



Firstly, im not sure why a degraded array would prevent windows from booting.. but even worse is the fact i've tried 2 usb boot sticks that have been known to work fine in the past and they have issues too..

I can get the usb stick to boot but only to a blue blank screen.. shift f10 i can get to command prompt.. if i type setup and hit enter it says setup is starting but sticks..



Back to the prompt, if i do diskpart (with or without the usb stick in), it hangs at machine: miniwanpc (forget the spelling but i guess the booted usb os).. never shows anything but i can shift f10 other prompts.

I've already ran a chkdsk on C prior.



Im really at a loss here.. (its our dpm backup server with all data on the one raid 6 array, the OS was carved out of it from the original setup).

Not sure what to do, i do note that the 2nd "bad"/recovered drive is at 45% on rebuild, the first drive fixed itself.



I'd think at least a boot stick should work, but i cant even get that far. Maybe one or both of these drives are causing some sort of cascading failure (last ditch will be to pull those two and try again, or disconnect the megaraid and try the usb stick with no drives basically)



Any thoughts or suggestions?