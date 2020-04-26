Supermicro IPMI failover, does it occupy the whole NIC?

I recently picked up a X10SLM+-F to "update" my file server (add more drives). It has two Intel i210-AT NICs and a Realtek dedicated to IPMI. In the BIOS it says something about "Failover" behavior in the BMC/IPMI config, but it isn't something I can change in BIOS so I sort of ignored it (just wanted to get the system up).



When I connected it to the network, I naturally used the first i210. I have FreeBSD on the server, and ifconfig seems to indicate only one NIC, em0 (maybe igb0? Too many NICs lol). I was going to set up the two NICs in a lagg failover (not a multi-link), so I tried ifconfig igb1 up and it says the device doesn't exist.



Tried to Google it quick, and it seems like this auto IPMI failover mode is a jumper setting or something so I'll have to tear the machine apart, but does the IPMI failover mean that the other on-board NIC is not available to the operating system? It seems that is the case but I want to make sure its not a wetware error.