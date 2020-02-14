SuperMicro H8DGI-F - best memory configuration?

B

bellocarico

n00b
Joined
Sep 10, 2019
Messages
10
Following up on the very same topic as this thread,

Tyan S8225 - Memory memory configuration help

Hi there, I have a tyan S8225 with 2x Opteron 8 cores each. Can anybody please help me understand what is the memory limitation here? I'm reading the manual and it's everything but clear to me: https://www.tyan.com/Motherboards~S8225~S8225AGM4NRF~documents~EN Relevant pages: 26-27-28 e.g. I...
hardforum.com
(btw many thanks to Skimani for all the helpful information provided!)


I'm now trying to work out if adding 4x Samsung M393B2G70BH0-CK0 16GB on this Supermicro H8DGi board, my memory will go to 1600MHz.
Also I skimmed through the motherboard manual and I don't quite get the 128/64-bit reference on page 2-8
Finally I'm confused on the manual statement that says:

"Install to slots CPU1/DIMM1A, CPU1/DIMM2A, CPU1/DIMM3A and CPU1/DIMM4A, etc. Always install in groups of four and in the numerical order of the DIMM slots. See support information below. "

Does this motherboard really need 4x modules per CPU (so 8 modules since it's a dual CPU) to work efficiently?

Thanks!
 
