Supermicro Expands NVIDIA Collaboration, Focuses on U.S.-Made AI Systems for Government Use

"Support for New Accelerated Networking
Further highlighting Supermicro's first-to-market development with new NVIDIA technologies, today it also announced support for the newly-announced NVIDIA BlueField-4 DPU and NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC in gigascale AI factories. When available, these new accelerated infrastructure technologies will be readily integrated into new Supermicro AI systems to provide faster cluster-scale AI networking, storage access and data processing offload for the next generation of NVIDIA AI infrastructure. Supermicro's modular hardware design will enable the rapid integration of new technologies such as the NVIDIA BlueField-4 and NVIDIA ConnectX-9 into existing systems designs with minimal re-engineering, speeding up time-to-market and reducing development costs.
New Super AI Station brings AI server power to the desktop
Continuing its record of first-to-market implementation of new NVIDIA technologies, Supermicro announces the new liquid-cooled ARS-511GD-NB-LCC Super AI Station. By bringing the high-end server grade GB300 Superchip into a deskside form factor, this platform is the first of its kind, unleashing unparalleled performance, and resulting in more than 5x AI PFLOPS of computing power, compared to traditional PCIe based GPU workstations. This new Super AI Station is a complete solution for AI model training, fine-tuning, applications and algorithms prototyping and development, that can be deployed on-prem for unmatched latency and full data security, supporting models up to 1 trillion parameters. This self-contained platform is ideal for government agencies, startups, deep-tech and research labs who may not have access to traditional server infrastructure for AI development purposes and are unable to leverage cluster-scale or cloud AI services due to availability, cost, privacy, and latency concerns.
The Super AI Station can be used in a desktop or rack-mounted environment and is delivered as a fully integrated, all-in-one solution including:
Supermicro is also announcing general availability of its ARS-121GL-NB2B-LCC NVL4 rack-scale platform for GPU-accelerated HPC and AI science workloads such as molecular simulation, weather modeling, fluid dynamics, and genomics. Delivering revolutionary performance through four NVIDIA NVLink -connected Blackwell GPUs unified with two NVIDIA Grace CPUs over NVLink-C2C, up to 32 nodes per rack can be connected via NVIDIA ConnectX-8 networking for up to 800G per GPU. The solution is scalable at the system and rack level depending on workload requirements and can be liquid cooled by either in-rack or in-row CDUs.
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342349/...ses-on-u-s-made-ai-systems-for-government-use
- NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip
- Up to 784 GB of coherent memory
- Integrated NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
- Closed-loop direct-to-chip liquid cooling for CPU, GPU, ConnectX-8, and memory
- Up to 20 PFLOPS AI performance
- Bundled with NVIDIA AI software stack
- Option to configure an additional PCIe GPU for rendering and graphics acceleration
- 5U desktop tower form factor with optional rack-mounting
- 1600 W power supply compatible with standard power outlets
- 4 B200 GPUs and 2 Grace Superchips per node with direct-to-chip liquid cooling
- 4 ports of 800G NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand networking per node with 800G dedicated to each B200 GPU (alternative NIC options available)
- Up to 128 GPUs in a 48U NVIDIA MGX rack for unmatched data center rack density
- Power via busbar for seamless scaling
