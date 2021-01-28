Supermicro Dual Xeon Server White Display

really wasn’t sure where to post this. But I recently bought a Supermicro 6016T-NTRF 1U Rackmount server to upgrade my old dated one. Now this is my first ever actual server I bought as I normally just use desktop systems with server OS’s. The server is a Dual LGA1366 system. The issue I’m having is that when the system is booting white lines appear on the display from bottom to top. Weirdly it doesn’t happen in the BIOs only upon booting.The hardware I’m using is 2x Xeon E5530s and 1x2GB DDR3 (I have more RAM but chose to use 1 stick to narrow possible RAM issue)Also seller stated system was tested and pulled from working environment before shipping but I’m not sure what hardware was used as I bought the unit with no HDD, No RAM, and no CPUs