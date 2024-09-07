SuperMicro Computer Accused of Massive Fraud


I didn't even know Supermicro built servers - I thought it was all OEM motherboards.
 
Surely there must be a text version of these allegations?
 
pendragon1 said:
what a coincidence...
"What sets Hindenburg apart is its practice of short-selling, a strategy where the firm takes a position predicting the decline of a company's stock price. Hindenburg's reports often serve as the catalyst for these price drops, allowing the firm and its associated investors to profit from the decline.Aug 12, 2024"

https://www.business-standard.com/w...-a-profit-through-exposes-124081200514_1.html

Example:

"Hindenburg Research made over $4 million from its short-selling position on Adani stocks, according to Bloomberg"
 

Elon Musk's xAI reportedly shifts $6 billion AI server order from troubled Supermicro to its rivals​


xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has shifted all AI server orders from troubled Supermicro to Dell, reports UDN.com. Dell, already among the largest makers of servers, reportedly benefits from this decision, just like its suppliers, Inventec and Wistron. In contrast, losing a multi-billion business to rivals amid a potential NASDAQ delisting could be another devastating blow for Supermicro.

https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...-order-from-troubled-supermicro-to-its-rivals
 
