  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Supermarket Giant Tesco Sues VMware, Warns Lack of Support Could Disrupt Food Supply

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,329
"The filing names Computacenter as a co-defendant as it was the reseller that Tesco relied on for software licenses, and the retailer feels it's breached contracts to supply software at a fixed price. Tesco's filing also mentions Broadcom's patch publication policy, which means users who don't acquire subscriptions can't receive all security updates and don't receive other fixes. The retailer thinks its contracts mean it is entitled to those updates. The filing suggests that lack of support is not just a legal matter, but may have wider implications because VMware software, and support for it "are essential for the operations and resilience of Tesco's business and its ability to supply groceries to consumers across the UK and Republic of Ireland."

"VMware Virtualization Software underpins the servers and data systems that enable Tesco's stores and operations to function, hosting approximately 40,000 server workloads and connecting to, by way of illustration, tills in Tesco stores," the filing states. Tesco's filing warns that Broadcom, VMware, and Computacenter are each liable for at least $134 million damages, plus interest, and that the longer the dispute persists the higher damages will climb."

Source: https://yro.slashdot.org/story/25/0...rns-lack-of-support-could-disrupt-food-supply
 
Broadcom really has been working to run VMWare in to the ground hard. Nobody is going to be willing to work with them if they can't be relied upon to provide support and honor contracts. The whole "We bought this company so now the rules change, sorry your old stuff doesn't apply," just doesn't work. Even if the courts find that it is ok as a matter of contract law, nobody is going to be ok with that for a mission critical system. You have to be able to rely on things for the contract term, and ideally longer than that. You can't just suddenly take things away.
 
GL. Customers are paying after the year+ of screw broadcom. No mass migrations to AHV/Hyper-V/etc/etc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top