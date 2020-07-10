horrorshow
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2007
- Messages
- 7,716
https://www.pcgamer.com/superhot-mind-control-delete-will-be-free-for-owners-of-the-original/
Staying true to our promise from 4 years ago, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE will be FREE to anyone who has purchased the original, non-VR SUPERHOT on or before July 16th 2020. Wishlist while you wait.
If you haven’t bought SUPERHOT yet, this is the best time to do so. Those who do not already own SUPERHOT will be delighted to find that it is on sale across many stores this week. This is the best time ever to buy SUPERHOT and claim your free copy of SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE. Tell your friends. Spread the word.
Until launch on July 16th, MCD will be unavailable for purchase. We didn’t want players paying for early access days before an actual launch. That just wouldn’t be fair.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/322500/SUPERHOT/
- 60% off. Check it out!
