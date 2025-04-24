CAD4466HK
https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/super-robot-wars-y#media
In the looming calamity of inevitable ruin, SUPER ROBOT WARS Y challenges the guardians of steel to rise and conquer fate. The lauded series combines all-star units, action-packed attack animations, and an upgrade system to customize various units and pilots. The game also features a deep and engaging original story that weaves together universes from a variety of mecha anime. In a battle to determine the world's future, players strategically command an army on a grid-based battlefield, utilizing their arsenal of weapons and abilities to defeat the opposing army. SUPER ROBOT WARS Y is the anticipated new entry to the franchise, following the 2021 hit SUPER ROBOT WARS 30, as a must-have for fans of the long-running game series in the West.
Players who preorder SUPER ROBOT WARS Y will receive a Pre-Order Bonus Pack providing players with two additional missions to recruit Cybaster, VangNex and GranVang and a Special Starter Pack bonus mission. Full details on all available digital pre-order editions of SUPER ROBOT WARS Y include:
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1909950/SUPER_ROBOT_WARS_Y/
Here is the complete list of featured series units:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkX4ti6PmlQ
- Standard Edition: Base Game and Pre-Order Bonus Pack
- Deluxe Edition: Base Game, Pre-Order Bonus Pack, Bonus Mission Pack, DLC 1 & 2 set, Deluxe Edition Bonus
- Ultimate Edition: Base Game, Pre-Order Bonus Pack, Bonus Mission Pack, DLC 1 & 2 Set, Premium Sound and Data Pack, Deluxe Edition Bonus, and Ultimate Edition Bonus
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1909950/SUPER_ROBOT_WARS_Y/
Here is the complete list of featured series units:
- COMBATTLER V,
- Aura Battler Dunbine,
- New Story of AURA BATTLER Dunbine,
- Heavy Metal L-Gaim,
- Mobile Suit Z Gundam,
- Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack,
- M-MSV,
- Mobile Fighter G Gundam,
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz,
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny,
- Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 1,
- Mazinkaiser VS the Great General of Darkness,
- Getter Robo Arc,
- Majestic Prince,
- Macross Delta,
- Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre,
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III Glorification,
- Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection,
- Godzilla Singular Point,
- and SSSS.DYNAZENON.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkX4ti6PmlQ