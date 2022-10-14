Super odd and *same* keyboard glitch in two separate ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15's.

I bought an ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15. After a few days of using it, and having done most of my software setup, I started getting a glitch with the keyboard.When I composed in a text box, like in gmail in Firefox, or the Windows 11 search field, the screen would blink a couple of times, go black, and turn back on at the login screen, as if a return from soft sleep and you just hit a key and you're back in windows.This was a very clean windows install. And I did all I could to troubleshoot it. Trying driver updates, etc. I was having no luck so I ordered a SECOND one. And 20 minutes into setting that one up, windows updating first, I got the SAME glitch! I couldn't get over it. I tried to see if keys were repeating, and a couple of times was able to get "gggggggggggggggg...etc" in the field. But a couple letters did it - I think. Regardless, it's happening on both laptops.And it's also a very on-off thing. It's either happening or not. Sometimes I can spend 15 minutes composing an email in gmail before running into it, or it's regularly doing it. When I was filling out the Amazon return reason, for example, it did it like 5 or 6 times before I could get a paragraph written down. And I've just written this whole thing on reddit and no glitch.Has anyone seen an ROG issue like this? Or anyone have this laptop in here?It's this Zephyrus G15 from Amazon....