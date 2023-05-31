erek
I really like Super Flower, my current PSU is one of theirs
“We also caught a handful SFX and SFX-L high-wattage PSUs in the Super Flower booth. The SF-1000F14SP is an SFX-L PSU that can put out 1000 W, and features universal connectors, as well as 16-pin 12VHPWR. A 120 mm FDB fan keeps it cool. The SF-750F12PX is a traditional SFX modular PSU with 750 W on tap, 80 Plus Platinum switching, one 600 W-capable 12VHPWR connector, and 92 mm FDB cooling fan. Lastly, we spied the high-end Leadex 1600F14XP. the company's flagship in the booth. This one comes in a long 18 cm body and uses a 140 mm FDB fan to keep cool. It meets ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen 5 specs, and offers two 600 W 12VHPWR using its universal 12 V connectors. You get 80 Plus Platinum switching efficiency.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309464/super-flower-shows-off-leadex-vii-series-atx-3-0-psus-at-computex
