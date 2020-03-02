erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,453
Super Flower can make some amazingly good Power Supply Units!
"Super Flower is a leading manufacturer of high-performance power supply products. Specialize and focusing on developing high-end products for the PSU market. Acting as a pioneer of launching 2000 W platinum flagship PSU in 2015, the product itself still holds the throne of the highest wattage can be found in the PSU market."
(pictures from jonnyguru.com)
https://www.techpowerup.com/264391/super-flower-psu-brand-entering-the-u-s-market
"Super Flower is a leading manufacturer of high-performance power supply products. Specialize and focusing on developing high-end products for the PSU market. Acting as a pioneer of launching 2000 W platinum flagship PSU in 2015, the product itself still holds the throne of the highest wattage can be found in the PSU market."
(pictures from jonnyguru.com)
https://www.techpowerup.com/264391/super-flower-psu-brand-entering-the-u-s-market