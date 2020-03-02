Super Flower PSU Brand Entering the U.S. Market

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,453
Super Flower can make some amazingly good Power Supply Units!

"Super Flower is a leading manufacturer of high-performance power supply products. Specialize and focusing on developing high-end products for the PSU market. Acting as a pioneer of launching 2000 W platinum flagship PSU in 2015, the product itself still holds the throne of the highest wattage can be found in the PSU market."

1583149288420.png


1583149315493.png


(pictures from jonnyguru.com)

https://www.techpowerup.com/264391/super-flower-psu-brand-entering-the-u-s-market
 
