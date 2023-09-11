Super Flower Leadex VII XG 1300W 80+ Gold $209.99 - $25 (Newegg)

DedEmbryonicCe11
https://www.newegg.com/p/1HU-024C-00058?Item=9SIAMNPJUW5839
This is a cultist network Tier A rated ATX 3.0 PSU.
Deal is $209.99 minus "$25 off w/ promo code LDCV29284, limited offer By Super Flower"
Free shipping. Sold by Super Flower and shipped by Newegg.
