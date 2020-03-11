Super Flower LEADEX Titanium 1600W Power Supply or Corsair AX1600i 1600W Power Supply

T

t-tex

n00b
Joined
Mar 10, 2020
Messages
13
helo i am interesting to buy one from these 2 psus which is better?


Super Flower LEADEX Titanium 1600W Power Supply or Corsair AX1600i 1600W Power Supply

https://www.super-flower.com.tw/product-data.php?productID=66&lang=en

https://www.corsair.com/eu/en/Categories/Products/Power-Supply-Units/axi-series-config/p/CP-9020087-EU

why some people say that Super Flower LEADEX Titanium 1600W Power Supply is better from the Corsair AX1600i?? performance, functionality,, και build quality??


some people from my country are saying that Super Flower LEADEX Titanium 1600W Power Supply is better from the Corsair AX1600i?? performance, functionality,, και build quality


can you tell me the reasons please??


i found the reviews for this 2 psus
https://www.jonnyguru.com/blog/2018/02/26/corsair-ax1600i-1600w-power-supply/

https://www.jonnyguru.com/blog/2015/08/03/superflower-leadex-titanium-1600w-power-supply/6/

which =has the best performance, functionality,, και build quality??
 
