Super Flower 1200W Platinum PSU (with 3 120mm fans bundled): $144.99 @ Newegg

Super Flower Leadex Platinum SE 1200W 80+ Platinum, 10 Years Warranty, ECO Fanless & Silent Mode, Full Flat Ribbon Modular Power Supply, Dual Ball Bearing Fan, SF-1200F14MP V2 and also includes
Super Flower, MEGACOOL 120mm fan, Triple-Pack, 12-pole motor design, super cooling performance, PWM, Purple Anti-Vibration Mounting Pads, Computer Case Fan, Remote Control, SF-PF121-BK_3P, 30mm depth
Use promo code NEGGPLUSDR2338 (requires signing up for a free service called Newegg+) to get both the PSU and 3 pack of 120mm fans for $144.99.
4/29/24 edit: now is $159.99 after coupon PCGEDR2956 (no Newegg+ "subscription" required)
Last edited: