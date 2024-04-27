Super Flower 1200W Platinum PSU (with 3 120mm fans bundled): $144.99 @ Newegg

Super Flower Leadex Platinum SE 1200W 80+ Platinum, 10 Years Warranty, ECO Fanless & Silent Mode, Full Flat Ribbon Modular Power Supply, Dual Ball Bearing Fan, SF-1200F14MP V2 and also includes

Super Flower, MEGACOOL 120mm fan, Triple-Pack, 12-pole motor design, super cooling performance, PWM, Purple Anti-Vibration Mounting Pads, Computer Case Fan, Remote Control, SF-PF121-BK_3P, 30mm depth


Use promo code NEGGPLUSDR2338 (requires signing up for a free service called Newegg+) to get both the PSU and 3 pack of 120mm fans for $144.99.

4/29/24 edit: now is $159.99 after coupon PCGEDR2956 (no Newegg+ "subscription" required)
 
I have the 1000W version, its been great. Downside is the very high quality ball bearing fan is also somewhat noisy (if you have a very quiet system) but the switch for Hybrid mode solves that. I never hear it come on anymore (7800x3D/4090).

I paid $180 or so a year and a half ago.
 
As much as I would hate subscribing to another service, at least this one is free. I can totally see them using it to try to spring paid membership on people later. Great price, unfortunately physically too big for my needs.
 
Tsumi said:
As much as I would hate subscribing to another service, at least this one is free. I can totally see them using it to try to spring paid membership on people later. Great price, unfortunately physically too big for my needs.
GoldenTiger said:
They had a paid one awhile back that was sunsetted.
Yea it was called Newegg Premier: https://www.newegg.com/neweggpremier

I think it was similar to Amazon Prime where it was like $99 a year or $10 a month but they didn't run the service for very long.

Anyone who takes advantage of this deal just be careful. Newegg+ is free right now but I have no idea what Newegg's end game is here. If this becomes a paid service and they try to automatically enroll people who signed up for it, I'm sure they will communicate this beforehand so just be on the lookout and cancel your "free" membership beforehand.
 
Centauri said:
Amazing price for a PSU that will probably last anyone for as long as ATX desktop PCs continue to exist.
yeah the new 10 year warrranties seasonic, nzxt and superflower are offering are pretty ballsy, im sure atx desktop pc's will be around then, how else will i get 500fps on my 16k 600hz quantam microdot oled monitor?
 
This went up from $144.99 to $159.99, but still includes the 3 free fans. Still a pretty good deal and worth it for someone looking for a PSU.
 
Armenius said:
Super Flower is one of the best OEMs out there, up there with Seasonic.
Yeah for sure. They were actually the OEM of many high quality PSUs from the likes of EVGA and Rosewill (probably others too) in the past.

They are somewhat newer (~2020ish???) to actually selling power supplies under the name Super Flower (in North America at least). But with a 10 year warranty and 80+ Platinum certification, can't really go wrong with this model. I bet the included 120mm fans are decent too.
 
Dopamin3 said:
Yeah for sure. They were actually the OEM of many high quality PSUs from the likes of EVGA and Rosewill (probably others too) in the past.

They are somewhat newer (~2020ish???) to actually selling power supplies under the name Super Flower (in North America at least). But with a 10 year warranty and 80+ Platinum certification, can't really go wrong with this model. I bet the included 120mm fans are decent too.
Yup. The EVGA in my sig that I'm using in my gaming PC is a rebranded Super Flower unit. They primarily sold to the SEA and ME regions under their own branding before expanding.
 
lukem5 said:
yeah the new 10 year warrranties seasonic, nzxt and superflower are offering are pretty ballsy, im sure atx desktop pc's will be around then, how else will i get 500fps on my 16k 600hz quantam microdot oled monitor?
10 year PSU warranties have been around since at least 2011, so they're nothing new. It's practically standard for high quality PSUs.
 
