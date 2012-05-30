sun stk raid int / adaptec 5805 firmware flashing

i have a sun "Cougar" raid card that is on an old firmware level. i would like to upgrade it to support 3tb drives etc. however, i do not have sun hardware/software to do it from; only my lowly intel asus mobo.
i tried flashing with the adaptec 5805 firmware but i get:
Target controller type (9005:0285:108E:0286) does not match file data controller type (9005:0285:9005:02B6).
Flash Update Skipped
does anyone have an idea on how i could proceed?
thanks,
i tried flashing with the adaptec 5805 firmware but i get:
Target controller type (9005:0285:108E:0286) does not match file data controller type (9005:0285:9005:02B6).
Flash Update Skipped
does anyone have an idea on how i could proceed?
thanks,