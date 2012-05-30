sun stk raid int / adaptec 5805 firmware flashing

yee379

i have a sun "Cougar" raid card that is on an old firmware level. i would like to upgrade it to support 3tb drives etc. however, i do not have sun hardware/software to do it from; only my lowly intel asus mobo.

i tried flashing with the adaptec 5805 firmware but i get:

Target controller type (9005:0285:108E:0286) does not match file data controller type (9005:0285:9005:02B6).
Flash Update Skipped

does anyone have an idea on how i could proceed?

yee379

just a quick update: i remember reading that intel also sell the same card; so i found a firmware image on their webpage. however, it's only rev 17757. according to the adaptec site i need rev 17911+ :(
 
SamboNZ

Hi yee379,

I know this is a bit of a long-shot as your post was over a year ago, but I am in the same situation as you were with a Sun RAID card and I'm wondering if you ever found a way to upgrade the firmware on it? There is very little on the net about this!

Any info you could give me would be greatly appreciated!

SamboNZ

Yeah, I found some info on this as well. I'm not quite sure if I'm prepared to take the risk however :/ Do you happen to know if the latest Sun firmware allows you to run >2TB drives?
 
yee379

so the only firmware that i believe is officially supported by the card is at the intel website which seems to be at version 17757.

http://ask.adaptec.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/17242/~/are-4tb-drives-supported-on-adaptec-controllers%3F claims that:

Series 5 (5405, 5445, 5805, 5805Q, 5085, 51245, 51645, 52445): using firmware/BIOS version 5.2.0 Build 17911 (or later)
so i would say 'no' for sun firmware.

however, the latest firmware on the adpatec site is 18948... so assuming it's possible to 'mode 0' the sun card and load up the adaptec firmware, then we should be golden.
 
SamboNZ

Yeah, I read that also, but later on I realised that the version numbers / dates don't correlate between the Adaptec firmware and the Intel / Sun firmware so it's hard to tell. The only way to tell for sure is for someone to actually try it.
 
XMBomb

Hi there,
Sorry for resurrecting this thread, but I've got the same problem.
I installed the linked Intel BIOS with a bootable FreeDOS USB stick.
This BIOS works, but as mentioned before, doesn't support 3TB hard drives,
like I want it to do.
I actually tried the "Mode 0" method, but I get an error Message,
when flashing the official adaptec (not SUN) BIOS firmware:
"Flash file's OEM Type(0x10) does not match Controller's OEM Type (0xa0)"
Does anyone know, what I can try next?
 
SamboNZ

Hmm, I think may be the first on the net who's actually tried this! I'm wondering if there's any way to either modify the OEM type of either the firmware update or the card?

Either that or wipe the firmware that's on it now to remove the OEM identifier?
 
XMBomb

Hmm it identifies the card with a hex-code (0x10 is the original and 0xa0 is the SUN one)
Maybe someone could change those values somehow?
I'm not skilled enough to know what value I have to change.
 
XMBomb

So, I'm home I tried it, and you won't believe me it worked !!!
PlOxYUK.png

vo3Hd0X.png
 
vivithemage

Super glad I found this thread ...

I balls of steeled it ... on my SUN adapter 5805...worked now on 18948 from adaptec's site! It also doesn't say it's a SUN card in the bios anymore, says it's a Adaptec card, for what that is worth :)

booted into DOS and ran: afu update /SkIp

capital S and capital I were required.
 
vivithemage

yeah, mine shows 256MB ... but I didn't care, it performs raid functions properly.It performs pretty darn well for my 7x 2TB RE4's in raid 5 as well.

I didn't want to move my server while it was rebuilding ... but didn't want to leave you hanging, pulled the side off, it is indeed a 375-3536 SUN SKU. SO yours will be 256MB, and that's a bit better price then I got a few months ago with BBU, I ended up paying $140 for mine.

Good news is you can flash her and update her via that thread :)
 
nuttcase21

This is great. I've been able to update to 17557 in the past via suns website but have been looking forward to putting in the newest firmware and possibly changing over to adaptec as the oem identifier. Thanx for the hard work boys!
 
SamboNZ

Well... somehow I missed the new post notification on this thread back in 2013, but I just re-discovered it tonight looking for an answer to the same question! :D

In any case, I'm glad that we have a solution now!

I also found this in my travels tonight which is relevant and if I'm reading it correctly the 5805 is a card that just never quits! It looks like it supports up to 8tb drives!!

Support for SATA and SAS disk drives with a size of 2TB or greater

Thanks to everyone for their contribution to this solution!
 
Laci

yee379 said:
i have a sun "Cougar" raid card that is on an old firmware level. i would like to upgrade it to support 3tb drives etc. however, i do not have sun hardware/software to do it from; only my lowly intel asus mobo.

i tried flashing with the adaptec 5805 firmware but i get:

Target controller type (9005:0285:108E:0286) does not match file data controller type (9005:0285:9005:02B6).
Flash Update Skipped

does anyone have an idea on how i could proceed?

thanks,
Although quite an old post, I have just had the very same situation, same controller type in a full Sun Fire X4150 server. I found this link Download Sun StorageTek* SAS RAID Internal HBA Firmware and the downloadable firmware update in file SGXPCIESAS-R-INT-Z_FW17757.zip with which I could successfully upgrade my controller card (without MODE0) to build 17757 and it is now capable of handling multi tera SATA drives.
 
uhp-loki

I have the odd Cougar lying around so I tried the Mode 0 reset method and it seems quite happily serving 4TiB drives now.
It's potentially fairly risky but it did work in my case.

Jumper the FLASH pins (J8), run 'afu' when booted in DOS mode from a USB drive, wait till it succeeds. Power down, remove jumper, power up.

No longer a Sun STK SAS controller - it's now identified as an ASR5805.
 
AveryFreeman

Ok, this is an ancient thread, but it's the closest thing I've found to my current scenario:

Have an HP branded SmartHBA 2100-4i4e. Can only flash with HP firmware. SmartHBA firmware currently at 3.21 while HP stopped releasing updates at 1.98. the cards are identical except for the HP being crippled with OEM firmware.

The card has a "mode 0" jumper (also called HDA mode), but when I short it the card is not detected by any of the card utilities (arcconf, ssflash, afu, etc.)

I need the updated firmware so the card is properly supported in ESXi 7.0. Anyone have any ideas how I can force flash this thing with stock Adaptec firmware? There is precious little info about crossflashing Adaptec cards online...
 
