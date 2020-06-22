Suitable CPU for new nvidia 3000 series

Hello guys,



for some of you this might be a stupid question but I am just gonna try it. I am in situation, where I would like to buy new rig for 1440p, 144hz gaming. I realise it's pointless buying 2000 series nvida gpus, when new one's are just around the corner. The problem is my friend wants to buy my old rig (without GPU) now, so I want to buy everything except GPU now. My question is, what cpu is suitable for new gpus. I know there are not a lot of specifications of new gpus, but for example, do you think I am save with AMD Ryzen 5 3600 ? Or that one is too low for that. I hope the question is understandable.



Thank you for your responses.