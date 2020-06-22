Suitable CPU for new nvidia 3000 series

Hello guys,

for some of you this might be a stupid question but I am just gonna try it. I am in situation, where I would like to buy new rig for 1440p, 144hz gaming. I realise it's pointless buying 2000 series nvida gpus, when new one's are just around the corner. The problem is my friend wants to buy my old rig (without GPU) now, so I want to buy everything except GPU now. My question is, what cpu is suitable for new gpus. I know there are not a lot of specifications of new gpus, but for example, do you think I am save with AMD Ryzen 5 3600 ? Or that one is too low for that. I hope the question is understandable.

Thank you for your responses.
 
If you're fine with going AMD anyways, I'd say go ahead and get either an x570 or B550 setup, get a 3600 since they're pretty cheap, and then upgrade to a zen3 CPU when those come out, because they're also right around the corner, most likely around the same time as new nvidia GPUs. If you must have something *now* and want to have the best overall gaming CPU for 144Hz+ gaming that'll still be high in the rankings when the new cards come out, go Intel instead and get a 10600k or 10700k, but beware that they are constantly out of stock and selling for well above MSRP due to high demand.
 
doubletake said:
If you're fine with going AMD anyways, I'd say go ahead and get either an x570 or B550 setup, get a 3600 since they're pretty cheap, and then upgrade to a zen3 CPU when those come out, because they're also right around the corner, most likely around the same time as new nvidia GPUs. If you must have something *now* and want to have the best overall gaming CPU for 144Hz+ gaming that'll still be high in the rankings when the new cards come out, go Intel instead and get a 10600k or 10700k, but beware that they are constantly out of stock and selling for well above MSRP due to high demand.
As far as I know, there is like 10 fps difference between 3600 and 10600k at 1440p and price is incomparable.
 
I just upgraded from an i7 4790k to a 3600 to compliment my 1080 Ti. My min fps has increased in most games and everything is super smooth. I also game at ultra wide res 3440 x 1440. The GPU is still the bottleneck in my case so I think you are safe with the 3600 for the 3xxx series.
 
Divezy said:
As far as I know, there is like 10 fps difference between 3600 and 10600k at 1440p and price is incomparable.
I understand, but also keep in mind that you are the one who specifically mentioned 144Hz and said nothing else about it. I brought up the Intel option because I'd no idea if you meant "I want decent performance up to 144", or "I want to maintain 144FPS as often as possible". The 3600 would get you the first option, but not so much the second one, hence leaving the Intel option as a possibility.
 
doubletake said:
I understand, but also keep in mind that you are the one who specifically mentioned 144Hz and said nothing else about it. I brought up the Intel option because I'd no idea if you meant "I want decent performance up to 144", or "I want to maintain 144FPS as often as possible". The 3600 would get you the first option, but not so much the second one, hence leaving the Intel option as a possibility.
Ok, my bad, but I feel like there is not much difference between those too. I dont know about 10700k. Thanks anyway.
 
