A report in the Guardian today paints a sorry picture of Rocksteady's company culture...in 2018 more than half of the women working at the studio signed a letter describing a pattern of misogynistic harassment including claims of groping, unwanted advances, "slurs regarding the [transgender] community" and inappropriate comments in the office...reportedly the company tried to remedy this with one hour-long seminar, but one of the letter's signatories, who remains anonymous, passed the letter to the Guardian claiming that the culture at Rocksteady has not changed in the intervening yearsThe signatory pointed to Rocksteady's output as an indication of the problematic attitudes present within the studio...