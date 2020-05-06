Suggestions on where to go from 28" 4k 60hz ?

blackmomba
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2018
- Messages
- 220
Hi all,
Just wondering what others would change to in my situation
My current monitor U28E590, isnt playing super well with Gsync despite my attempts.
If I was to swap primary monitor, what are my options if I'd like move up from what I currently have... Without breaking the bank necessarily, what kind of costs would I be looking at ?
Thanks
Just wondering what others would change to in my situation
My current monitor U28E590, isnt playing super well with Gsync despite my attempts.
If I was to swap primary monitor, what are my options if I'd like move up from what I currently have... Without breaking the bank necessarily, what kind of costs would I be looking at ?
Thanks