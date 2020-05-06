Suggestions on where to go from 28" 4k 60hz ?

Hi all,

Just wondering what others would change to in my situation

My current monitor U28E590, isnt playing super well with Gsync despite my attempts.

If I was to swap primary monitor, what are my options if I'd like move up from what I currently have... Without breaking the bank necessarily, what kind of costs would I be looking at ?

Thanks
 
