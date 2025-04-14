Suggestions for RGB 120mm fans for radiator/case

aliaskary77
- Dec 18, 2006
I am getting the Be Quiet 360 AIO which comes with the silent wings 4 pro, but no rgb. I can move them to some other case fan slots.
Kids would like some RGB, so looking at some 3 pack options, 1 set normal, 1 reverse. Normal will go on the radiator, the other reverse set on the bottom of an Asus GT502 Horizon.
Almost chose the ASUS TR120, but reviews not so good, and no full shroud, so air leakage.
The Be quiet light loops are rim lit. The light loop lx are too low air movement...in the upper 50s...want to be above 70 for the radiator.
Any suggestions for sub $100 for a 3 pack would be appreciated.
Thanks.
