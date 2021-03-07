Suggestions for compact case with 360mm Rad and 320mm GPU support

So after being made fun of for having a Strix 3080 that won't fit their case, I think the best course of option is to go with a new case. I currently have a Fractal Meshify-C and I like it's rather small size.



Are there any suggestions for the most compact case that can do the following, in order of importance:



1. White, since this is a 3080 Strix white.

2. Has 320mm GPU clearance (3080 Strix is 319 mm long)

3. Fits a 360mm radiator; I have a Corsair H150i (this is actually optional but highly preferred). I'm okay with taking the middle fan out for clearance purposes.



I was set on the Fractal Meshify 2 Compact, but the white SKU is OOS everywhere, so never mind to that.