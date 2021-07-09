Suggestions for an 8 Bay or 2x4 Bay Enclosure

I've had this great 8-bay USB3 MediaSonic enclosure connected to my home server for the past 6.5 years. It's been really good. I bought it without drives for $270 new. I loaded up the drives I had and over the years, I modified it as needed.



Tonight, it started freaking out. Drives come and go depending on how I arrange them. There doesn't seem to be any pattern to the madness. If I rearrange the drives, I might get 5 of them to show up. If I rearrange them again, I might get none. Sadly I think it has shit the bed.



One of the features I liked about it is that it has an internal power supply. No power bricks hanging around cluttering up the place. But that doesn't look like a feature that many 4-bay enclosures have.



So I'm looking for a replacement 8 bay enclosure, or a pair of 4 bay enclosures. But here's the thing, they need to be cheap. No RAID needed, I can do that in software. I just need basic, simple, reliable enclosures. For 3.5" drives if I didn't mention that.



I'd prefer USB3.0 but if it has Type-C connectors, I can adapt.



If you have any suggestions, please post them. Given this chia-craze, this may not be the best time to suddenly need a large enclosure :/ but the tech gods have frowned upon me and now I gotta do what I gotta do.