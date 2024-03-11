Suggestions for a used server - looking at getting back to a home lab

Greetings guys and gals.



It’s been a minute since I’ve had a home lab. But I’m looking to buy something if possible, better than what I have now.



Current server I built from spare parts:

Intel 8700t cpu

Evga Z370 few motherboard

32gb DDR4 ram

Tier A 850w psu

Quadro p400 2gb gpu

NzXT h510 case

Hyper 212 “silent” cooler - may swap for a Arctic Liquid Freezer 280 AIO so it’s quieter…



I have someone interested in converting this to a gaming pc. So I’m wondering, can I be on the lookout for a used server that may better fit my needs?



What I currently run: (will obv change in future)

-proxmox on bare metal

-windows 10 vm

-windows 11 vm (for testing)

-at least a Linux distro spun up, usually mint or Ubuntu

-xpenology (for testing)



I have no idea anything about workstations, servers or things like Xeon processors besides the basics. I don’t know their naming scheme. I do know what ecc memory is etc.



Is there a certain model of reliable, decent enough server I could be looking for used? Power efficiency also matters to me. This is just for fun. I build what I did above specifically with efficiency in mind as well as performance when needed.



Anyone have any suggested models to look for? Could be a tower or even rack, but I’m guessing a rack mount would be much louder. It’s going in a basement, but still I can’t have a jet plane in my house my wife would kill me.



Thanks for help in advance if anyone reads through this all.