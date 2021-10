So my son managed to get a 3080 FTW3 Ultra on EVGA's queue system and now needs to build his new PC around it (currently has 2500K ITX with 1050 ti and 450W PSU). He will be moving to 1440p 120hz+ monitor. So the question is: Ryzen 5 5600X on a B550 or Intel 11400F on a Z590/B560? or wait for Intel 12000 series?