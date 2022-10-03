Suggestions for a larger windowless case with good radiator support

My immediate use will be to hold my current i7-4790k + 3080 system in aircooled mode while building a replacement in my Caselabs tower.



Short term I probably could repurpose one of my other existing cases; but they'd basically be maxed out space and cooling wise. Longer term (next 2-3 years) I'll probably be building a second Zen 4 system though and need something with enough space to fit a CLC and either a GPU with a stupidly huge 40xx style air cooler or an integrated water cooling setup.



So with that in mind, functionally I need something with:



1) support for an ATX board

2) Enough space for oversized GPUs

3) 2x240 radiators minimum - ideally 280 or 360.

4) I'd like a front panel USB-C port as well. This one's not critical (my old system won't be able to use it), but would be nice for future proofing.



For aesthetics I just want a metal box without a window or RGB fans I'll have to waste time ripping out.



My new build's still a few months out - I'm waiting for the 650E boards - but this is something I can figure out now and start watching to come on sale.