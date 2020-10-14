Suggestions For A Large TV That Will Accommodate All The Features Of The New Consoles

4K

120hz - Found this one hard, TV manufacturers seem to list high refresh rates but using some 'technology' that creates an artificial refresh rate?

HDR 10

HDMI 2.1

Hi Guys,I am in the market for a 60-65 inch display that will primarily be used with the upcoming PS5 and possibly Xbox series X, mounted on a wall and I will be seated and adequate distance from.I would like to receive all of the benefits of these new consoles, though the marketing jargon you have to sift through when comparing displays has me confused.The following is what I understand I should be looking for, though please correct me if I am wrong or miss something:I prefer LG though am open to anything really. Looking for the cheapest way out while still having all of the listed features.Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.