Suggestions for a custom rig with parts salvaged from Alienware r14

Could I please get some recommendations for a mobo and a decent chassis for a Ryzen 5950X? How much PSU would I need for a 5950X paired with a rtx3080Ti?

Hello all,A couple of questions:The above GPU and CPU will be salvaged from an Alienware system, if they don’t work (context below), which Ryzen CPU would you recommend for a solid workstation that needs to handle 3D packages like Maya, Unreal Engine, etc., along with an RTX 4070? Its a rig for my wife who is a game animator, so needs something that will handle decent load but doesn't need top of the line workstation.Detailed context:Her Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen (specifications attached) has started having issues, she purchased the rig from her previous company for half its price. I installed Windows 10 on it, as Windows 11 it came had problems with some of the software plug-ins we use for work.Fast forward to now, as usual, she started the PC one morning, and to her surprise, it booted into Windows 11. It seems to have updated automatically when she shut it down the previous day. Since then, the system has been experiencing freezing issues and random restarts, but mainly freezing was the primary issue.While troubleshooting, I noticed that the BIOS had been updated to the latest version. I had no idea such an update could even happen through a Windows update, not saying that is what caused the issue, its just something strange I noticed Dell is able to do.I ran diagnostics on the PC, and they showed no issues. I attempted a fresh installation of Windows 11, but the PC would freeze at the disk selection screen. After multiple tries, it finally went through. However, even after formatting the drives and installing a fresh copy of Windows, the freezing persisted.I tried swapping out the RAM, but that didn’t resolve anything. Unfortunately, I couldn’t check the GPU since the motherboard is custom-made and doesn’t have a port to connect a display. I also performed a hard reset through Alienware’s troubleshooting options, but the problem remained—the PC would either freeze during boot-up or a few minutes after reaching the desktop.I contacted customer service and shipped the PC to them (it’s out of warranty). Two days later, they returned with a bill for(invoice attached), claiming the GPU and CPU were damaged. They also mentioned the infamous “blue screen of death,” as if that were meant to scare me into agreeing to their repair costs. When I requested a detailed explanation, they refused, stating that the information they provided was all I’d get. Its not that I don't trust trained engineers or I know better, I just don't like how they are dealing with repair and their vague way of communication, pushing me to repair and wont talk about anything other repair cost.I read few post about folks having really difficult time with Dell's repairs, and ended up doing their own after Dell pulled of similar stunts and they used their local repair shops or did it themselves at a much cheaper cost.So this brings me to my earlier questions. If I cancel the repair, they’ll send the PC back as-is, and I’ll need to build a new one for her by salvaging parts from R14. Although if Dell's assessment are correct and GPU and CPU really are damaged, I’ll have to take the financial loss and move on, with my guilty conscience eating myself for not sending the Alienware back to her workplace and building her a custom rig in the first place. I should have known better.Apologies for the long post, I thought context here was important and thank you so much in advance for any suggestions.-G