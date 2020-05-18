Suggestion on a new office chair

Like the title suggests, I’m looking for a new office chair and having a hard time deciding so looking for some suggestions. Here’s what I’m looking for and some background on what I’ve been using.



Looking for:

- Headrest (adding aftermarket is fine if it’s not too janky)

- Padded, non-mesh seat

- Seat around 18” - 19” from floor at lowest level (I’m 5’9” ~180lbs for reference)



I’ve been considering the secretlabs Titan or the steelcase Leap, but don’t have a way to test either one so hoping for some feedback or alternative suggestions before throwing down cash.



What I’ve been using:

For almost 10 years, I’ve been using an off brand Raynor Ergohuman mesh chair from Office Depot (damn near identical as far as I could tell). Recently the locking mechanism to keep the back upright broke and the resistance adjuster just doesn’t apply enough pressure to keep the back upright on its own.



The main gripes I had with the chair were:

1) It always cut off circulation in my legs due to the mesh in the middle of the seat sinking lower than the foam padding at the edge of the seat (unless I propped up my feet)

2) It doesn’t sit low enough when lowered all the way down. My feet would lay flat, but I’d still have the above circulation issue, and the armrests were still too high at their lowest level so didn’t fit well with my desk.