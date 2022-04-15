Suggested DDR5 specs for an i7 12700K?

So after holding off on upgrading my aging decade old build to wait it out for the next GPU cycle, all things being equal I am gravitating towards Alderlake unless Ryzen 7000 impresses.



In speccing out the build I have initially chosen a G.Skill 32GB DDR5 Trident Z5 C36 6000MHz kit (naturally thinking the faster the better), but given it is hideously expensive I am wondering whether the increased bandwidth over say a C36 5600Mhz or even a C40 5200Mhz kit is worth the cost.



Would appreciate any thoughts from the resident gurus.

