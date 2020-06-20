Suggest me an AMD setup on cheap for NAS

I have a server rack on my wall, 4ft, 19" standard sizing. 3-4U? Thoughts?

AMD for sure (cost) - motherboard needs to have Intel NIC, M-ITX even if cheaper

Planning on using FreeNAS OS for archive 2x 10TB Seagate Heliums + How would I run Plex or Emby on the same system using this OS?

1G LAN available, anything higher not needed at this time

I need 2nd drop-in NIC (SFF if M-ITX suggested as mobo) preferably Intel, 2 LAN connections total so I can bond them for throughput

I don't "think" this setup would require a graphics card, would it? The only reason I'm not sure is I plan to watch videos FROM this device with Plex or Emby (Does the transcoding of video happen server or client side?)



NEED-------

Case

CPU

Motherboard

2nd LAN card, Prefer fast PCI-E option [INTEL]



HAVE--------

Power supply, Corsair AX850 (from a previous build)

All storage needed

RAM, I own a set of 16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z, DDR4, 3200 [F4-3200C16D-16GTZB] just sitting around - Motherboard would need to be compatible with this



NAS Use------

Store Movies, Music, Files, My content [Audio, Recorded Gameplay Vids]