Suggest me an AMD setup on cheap for NAS

I have a server rack on my wall, 4ft, 19" standard sizing. 3-4U? Thoughts?
AMD for sure (cost) - motherboard needs to have Intel NIC, M-ITX even if cheaper
Planning on using FreeNAS OS for archive 2x 10TB Seagate Heliums + How would I run Plex or Emby on the same system using this OS?
1G LAN available, anything higher not needed at this time
I need 2nd drop-in NIC (SFF if M-ITX suggested as mobo) preferably Intel, 2 LAN connections total so I can bond them for throughput
I don't "think" this setup would require a graphics card, would it? The only reason I'm not sure is I plan to watch videos FROM this device with Plex or Emby (Does the transcoding of video happen server or client side?)

NEED-------
Case
CPU
Motherboard
2nd LAN card, Prefer fast PCI-E option [INTEL]

HAVE--------
Power supply, Corsair AX850 (from a previous build)
All storage needed
RAM, I own a set of 16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z, DDR4, 3200 [F4-3200C16D-16GTZB] just sitting around - Motherboard would need to be compatible with this

NAS Use------
Store Movies, Music, Files, My content [Audio, Recorded Gameplay Vids]
 
Actually, now that I think about it - Wouldn't it make more sense to just run Windows on it and hit it headless?
About the RAID, I guess I also need a cheap Marvell RAID card as well. Something that's hardware-based for RAID 1
 
